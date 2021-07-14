Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-77 FA Table VI [Image 5 of 6]

    2-77 FA Table VI

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier with Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares to call for fire for table qualifications during a brigade wide field training exercise July 14 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
