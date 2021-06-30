U.S. Air Force Col. Melvin Maxwell, left, 60th Mission Support Group commander, talks to scouts during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 30, 2021. Scouts from Boy Scouts of America Troop 150 installed a 10-person pull-up bar station at Travis AFB’s North Gate track with help from Airmen in the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron. Kaid Murray organized the project with help from his father, U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Murray, previous 60th Medical Group public health emergency officer, to obtain his Eagle Scout rank. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 16:36 Photo ID: 6732785 VIRIN: 210630-F-F3215-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.76 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pull-up bars installed by Boy Scouts at Travis AFB North Track [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.