Pull-up bars installed by Troop 150 at Travis AFB North Track

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Melvin Maxwell, left, 60th Mission Support Group commander, talks to scouts during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 30, 2021. Scouts from Boy Scouts of America Troop 150 installed a 10-person pull-up bar station at Travis AFB's North Gate track with help from Airmen in the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron. Kaid Murray organized the project with help from his father, U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Murray, previous 60th Medical Group public health emergency officer, to obtain his Eagle Scout rank.

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron and scouts from Boy Scouts of America Troop 150 from Travis Air Force Base installed a 10-person pull-up bar station June 19, here.



“This project was a godsend as the Fitness Center has been trying for years to get funding for pull-up bars at our tracks,” said Tanya McCormick, 60th Force Support Squadron Fitness and Sports Center manager.



Around this same time, a scout troop approached the Fitness Center, having independently identified the need for pull-up bars at the North Gate track, said McCormick.



The scout, Kaid Murray, organized the project with help from his father, U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Murray, previous 60th Medical Group public health emergency officer. The project was to help obtain his Eagle Scout rank, the last rank in boy scouts and required to finish before the scout’s 18th birthday.



“It took about three weeks of planning,” said Kaid. “My dad and I brainstormed different designs, and we wanted to add the four pillars of the Air Force so it’d be encouraging and kind of funny because the words are on the pillars of the pull-up bars.”



The four pillars include mental, physical, social and spiritual, which help build and sustain a resilient workplace and community. (https://www.dla.mil/Info/Resiliency/)



Though Kaid had to complete the logistics and planning for the pull-up bars himself, he had help from 18 troop members and the 60th CES when constructing the project.



“This wouldn’t have been possible without all of the help from everyone, especially the CE team,” said Kaid. “Because they were there and everyone else was there, it made it a lot easier than I thought it would be.”



Kaid was excited to both finish his project and be able to help the Airmen on base.



“These pull-up bars will benefit all personnel and family members who use the tracks,” said McCormick.



Contractors are currently installing additional pull-up bars at the Travis Air Force Base Fitness Center.