    Pull-up bars installed by Boy Scouts at Travis AFB North Track [Image 3 of 4]

    Pull-up bars installed by Boy Scouts at Travis AFB North Track

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron and scouts from Boy Scouts of America Troop 150 install a 10-person pull-up bar station at Travis Air Force Base’s North Gate Track at Travis AFB, June 19, 2021. Kaid Murray organized the project with help from his father, U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Murray, previous 60th Medical Group public health emergency officer, to obtain his Eagle Scout rank. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts
    60th AMW
    TAFB
    Eagle Project

