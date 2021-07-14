Col. Marc Greene, Joint Base Charleston commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 628th Air Base Wing command chief, coin Airmen from the 628th Communications Squadron, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. July 14, 2021. The 628th Communications Squadron provides a broad range of communication services to the Joint Base Charleston workforce.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6732628
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-TO512-2024
|Resolution:
|4362x2903
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In your boots [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
