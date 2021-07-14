Col. Marc Greene, Joint Base Charleston commander, completes a communications squadron ticket request, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 14, 2021. The 628th Communications Squadron provides a broad range of communication services to the Joint Base Charleston workforce.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6732624
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-TO512-2005
|Resolution:
|4750x3162
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In your boots [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
