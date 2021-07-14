Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In your boots [Image 2 of 4]

    In your boots

    CHARLESTON AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 628th Air Base Wing command chief, completes a communications squadron ticket request, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 14, 2021. The 628th Communications Squadron provides a broad range of communication services to the Joint Base Charleston workforce.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 15:07
    Location: CHARLESTON AFB, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In your boots [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    628th
    USAF
    Joint Base Charleston
    Comms

