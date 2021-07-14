Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 15:07 Photo ID: 6732625 VIRIN: 210714-F-TO512-2008 Resolution: 4426x2946 Size: 3.34 MB Location: CHARLESTON AFB, SC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, In your boots [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.