U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, Left, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing outgoing commander, hands off the 332nd AEW flag to Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332nd AEW incoming commander, July 11, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. During this Change of Command ceremony, Kunkel relinquished command of the 332nd AEW to Sage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 07:03 Photo ID: 6731907 VIRIN: 210711-F-HV886-1080 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.21 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332nd AEW Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.