U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, Left, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing outgoing commander, hands off the 332nd AEW flag to Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332nd AEW incoming commander, July 11, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. During this Change of Command ceremony, Kunkel relinquished command of the 332nd AEW to Sage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 07:03
|Photo ID:
|6731907
|VIRIN:
|210711-F-HV886-1080
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd AEW Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT