    332nd AEW Change of Command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    332nd AEW Change of Command ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332nd AEW incoming commander, speaks during his Change of Command ceremony July 12, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. During this Change of Command ceremony, Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing outgoing commander, relinquished command of the 332nd AEW to Sage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 07:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd AEW Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    332nd AEW
    Brig. Gen.

