332nd AEW Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing outgoing commander, listens to remarks from Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Ninth Air Force commander, during his Change of Command ceremony July 12, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. During this Change of Command ceremony, Kunkel relinquished command of the 332nd AEW to Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, 332nd AEW incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

