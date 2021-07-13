Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Shayla Collins, from New Orleans, La., secures Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Bethany Caiazza, from Wichita, Kan., into a Reeve's sleeve stretcher

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Shayla Collins, from New Orleans, La., secures Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Bethany Caiazza, from Wichita, Kan., into a Reeve’s sleeve stretcher

    TASMAN SEA

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210713-N-HG846-1061 TASMAN SEA (July 13, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Shayla Collins, from New Orleans, La., secures Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Bethany Caiazza, from Wichita, Kan., into a Reeve’s sleeve stretcher during man overboard drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    This work, Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Shayla Collins, from New Orleans, La., secures Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Bethany Caiazza, from Wichita, Kan., into a Reeve’s sleeve stretcher [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

