210713-N-HG846-2079 TASMAN SEA (July 13, 2021) – Sailors secures chocks and chains to an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

This work, Sailors secures chocks and chains to an MH-60R Seahawk [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.