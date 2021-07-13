Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors secures chocks and chains to an MH-60R Seahawk [Image 7 of 9]

    Sailors secures chocks and chains to an MH-60R Seahawk

    TASMAN SEA

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210713-N-HG846-2079 TASMAN SEA (July 13, 2021) – Sailors secures chocks and chains to an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 05:32
    Photo ID: 6731873
    VIRIN: 210713-N-HG846-2079
    Resolution: 2598x1856
    Size: 483.72 KB
    Location: TASMAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors secures chocks and chains to an MH-60R Seahawk [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

