210713-N-HG846-1018 TASMAN SEA (July 13, 2021) – Sailors prepare to launch a ridged-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during man overboard drill. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|07.13.2021
|07.14.2021 05:32
|6731867
|210713-N-HG846-1018
|2548x1699
|426.63 KB
|TASMAN SEA
|4
|2
