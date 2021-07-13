Marine Corps Col. Derek Brannon, commanding officer of Marine Air Group (MAG) 12, greets Rear Adm. Takuhiro Hiragi, commanding officer of Fleet Air Wing 31 of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 13, 2021. The display, provided by MAG-12, was intended to showcase the aircraft and its capabilities to JMSDF leadership stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6731727 VIRIN: 210713-M-MY099-1022 Resolution: 5162x3226 Size: 2.87 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni showcases a F-35B Lightning II static display for JMSDF leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.