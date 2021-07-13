Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni showcases a F-35B Lightning II static display for JMSDF leadership [Image 1 of 5]

    MCAS Iwakuni showcases a F-35B Lightning II static display for JMSDF leadership

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Farag (right), and commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) observe an F-35B Lightning II static display aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 13, 2021. The display, provided by MAG-12, was intended to showcase the aircraft and its capabilities to JMSDF leadership stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    MAG-12
    F-35B Lightning II
    Fleet Air Wing 31

