Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Farag (right), and commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) observe an F-35B Lightning II static display aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 13, 2021. The display, provided by MAG-12, was intended to showcase the aircraft and its capabilities to JMSDF leadership stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6731726
|VIRIN:
|210713-M-MY099-1008
|Resolution:
|6719x3779
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni showcases a F-35B Lightning II static display for JMSDF leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
