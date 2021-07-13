MCAS Iwakuni showcases a F-35B Lightning II static display for JMSDF leadership

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Farag (Left), and Rear Adm. Takuhiro Hiragi (right), commanding officer of Fleet Air Wing 31 of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) observe an F-35B Lightning II static display aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 13, 2021. The display, provided by MAG-12, was intended to showcase the aircraft and its capabilities to JMSDF leadership stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

