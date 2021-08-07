Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CONREP

    CONREP

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    210708-N-IJ902-10124 (July 08, 2021)—Fire Controlman Petty Officer 3rd Class Isiah Diaz spots Gunners Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Lillian Conti as she shoots shot line to recieve the messenger line for cargo station 4. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and spability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USS Germantown
    Replinishment at Sea

