210708-N-IJ902-10124 (July 08, 2021)—Fire Controlman Petty Officer 3rd Class Isiah Diaz spots Gunners Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Lillian Conti as she shoots shot line to recieve the messenger line for cargo station 4. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and spability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021