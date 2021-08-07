Philippine Sea (July 08, 2021)—Seaman Apprentice Tenelle Daniels watches USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a connected replenishment-at-sea aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Logistics Specialist Second Class Alexi M. Bundang)

