Philippine Sea (July 08, 2021)—Boatswain’s Mate First Class James Rutherford, acting as a safety observer, waits on station aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) as it prepares to conduct a connected replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (US Navy Photo by Logistics Specialist Second Class Alexi M. Bundang)

