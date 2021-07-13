Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards

Civilian employees get congratulated after receiving length of service awards during a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2021. The length of service awards are presented to government employees at 10-year intervals in recognition of their commitment to government service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6731350
|VIRIN:
|210713-M-XF480-1128
|Resolution:
|4065x2710
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
