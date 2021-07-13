Civilian employees line up to receive length of service awards before a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2021. The length of service awards are presented to government employees at 10-year intervals in recognition of their commitment to government service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 17:35 Photo ID: 6731345 VIRIN: 210713-M-XF480-1062 Resolution: 2741x4112 Size: 3.31 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.