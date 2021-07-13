Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards [Image 2 of 6]

    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Capt. Russ Rang, the assistant chief of staff for Marine Corps Installations West’s Facilities Department, gives his opening remarks before presenting civilian employees with length of service awards during a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2021. The length of service awards are presented to government employees at 10-year intervals in recognition of their commitment to government service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 17:35
    Photo ID: 6731346
    VIRIN: 210713-M-XF480-1067
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards
    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards
    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards
    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards
    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards
    Pendleton civilian personnel earn length of service awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Award Ceremony
    Marines
    Civilian Personnel
    Federal Length of Service Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT