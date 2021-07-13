Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field [Image 2 of 2]

    CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field

    DANNELLY FIELD, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Jared Rand 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Douglas DeMaio, 187th Fighter Wing Commander (right), tells Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass about the 100th Fighter Squadron’s Red Tail legacy July 13, 2021 at Dannelly Field, Ala. The 100th Fighter Squadron was one of the original Tuskegee Airmen squadrons and still operates combat aircraft today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jared Rand)

