CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field

Col. Douglas DeMaio, 187th Fighter Wing Commander (right), tells Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass about the 100th Fighter Squadron’s Red Tail legacy July 13, 2021 at Dannelly Field, Ala. The 100th Fighter Squadron was one of the original Tuskegee Airmen squadrons and still operates combat aircraft today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jared Rand)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6731161
|VIRIN:
|210713-Z-EH881-1020
|Resolution:
|3024x2012
|Size:
|502.67 KB
|Location:
|DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
