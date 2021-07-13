Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass poses for a group photo with Col. Douglas DeMaio, 187th Fighter Wing Commander, Chief Master Sergeant Mataya Williams, 187th Fighter Wing Command Chief, and other Red Tail Airmen at Dannelly Field, Ala., July 13, 2021. Bass stopped at Dannelly Field ahead of a visit to Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jared Rand)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6731160
|VIRIN:
|210713-Z-EH881-1019
|Resolution:
|3024x2012
|Size:
|844.61 KB
|Location:
|DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field [Image 2 of 2], by Jared Rand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT