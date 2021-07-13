Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field [Image 1 of 2]

    CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field

    DANNELLY FIELD, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Jared Rand 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass poses for a group photo with Col. Douglas DeMaio, 187th Fighter Wing Commander, Chief Master Sergeant Mataya Williams, 187th Fighter Wing Command Chief, and other Red Tail Airmen at Dannelly Field, Ala., July 13, 2021. Bass stopped at Dannelly Field ahead of a visit to Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jared Rand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6731160
    VIRIN: 210713-Z-EH881-1019
    Resolution: 3024x2012
    Size: 844.61 KB
    Location: DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field [Image 2 of 2], by Jared Rand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field
    CMSAF Bass Visits Dannelly Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Red Tails
    Dannelly Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT