    Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    Col. Santee Vasquez, incoming commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity, addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony. Vasquez joins the leadership team at CAAA after serving as chief of staff for the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command. As commander of Crane Army, she will lead a workforce of approximately 700 civilian employees to produce, renovate, store, ship and demilitarize munitions for the Department of Defense. | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Crane Army Ammunition Activity Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6731110
    VIRIN: 210713-A-ZY934-404
    Resolution: 5164x3662
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    Hometown: CRANE, IN, US
    U.S. Army
    Change of Command
    Army Materiel Command
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity
    Joint Munitions Command

