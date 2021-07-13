Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander

Col. Santee Vasquez, incoming commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity, addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony. Vasquez joins the leadership team at CAAA after serving as chief of staff for the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command. As commander of Crane Army, she will lead a workforce of approximately 700 civilian employees to produce, renovate, store, ship and demilitarize munitions for the Department of Defense. | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Crane Army Ammunition Activity Public Affairs Office

