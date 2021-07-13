Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander [Image 1 of 3]

    Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    Brig. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, the commanding general of Joint Munitions Command, passes the command colors to Col. Santee Vasquez, the incoming commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity. The passing of the unit colors during the ceremony represents the peaceful and orderly transition of command from one individual to another. After receiving the colors from the outgoing commander, the host commander passes the colors to the incoming commander, entrusting them with the responsibilities of their new command. | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Crane Army Ammunition Activity Public Affairs Office

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Change of Command
    Army Materiel Command
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity
    Joint Munitions Command

