Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander

Col. Stephen Dondero, outgoing commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity, addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony. Dondero assumed command of Crane Army Ammunition Activity on July 2, 2019, serving at the helm throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The activity navigated providing munitions readiness to the Department of Defense while also implementing protocols to ensure the safety of its approximately 700-strong workforce. | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Crane Army Ammunition Activity Public Affairs Office

