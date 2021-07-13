Col. Stephen Dondero, outgoing commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity, addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony. Dondero assumed command of Crane Army Ammunition Activity on July 2, 2019, serving at the helm throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The activity navigated providing munitions readiness to the Department of Defense while also implementing protocols to ensure the safety of its approximately 700-strong workforce. | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Crane Army Ammunition Activity Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 16:04
|Photo ID:
|6731099
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-ZY934-314
|Resolution:
|5693x3747
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Mallory Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Santee Vasquez Welcomed as Crane Army’s New Commander
