Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6]

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade commander Col. Erik C. Johnson (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley (right) prepare for a photo with U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan following the brigade's change of command ceremony on July 9, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 15:55
    Photo ID: 6731073
    VIRIN: 210709-D-DO523-899
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander
    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander
    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander
    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander
    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander
    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT