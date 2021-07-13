402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander

Photo By Katie Nelson | 402nd Army Field Support Brigade commander Col. Erik C. Johnson (left) and Command...... read more read more Photo By Katie Nelson | 402nd Army Field Support Brigade commander Col. Erik C. Johnson (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley (right) prepare for a photo with U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan following the brigade's change of command ceremony on July 9, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Fort Shafter, HAWAII—Col. Erik C. Johnson assumed command of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade during the brigade’s change of command ceremony on July 9, 2021. The U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, presided over the ceremony, during which Col. Anthony T. Walters relinquished command to Johnson.



In addition to distinguished guests, Johnson’s wife, a retired Army major, kids, parents and in-laws for the ceremony joined the ceremony. Walters’ wife, kids and mother, attended the ceremony as the 402nd thanked the family for their support and service over the past two years.



During his tenure as the 402nd’s commander, Walters was known for his leadership style, which focused around taking care of Soldiers, civilians, contractors and their families.



“Tony has a well-earned reputation as a ‘people first’ sort of leader,” said Mohan during the ceremony. “He’s someone who doesn’t see the uniform you’re wearing or the rank on your shoulders first – who doesn’t treat you differently based on whether you’re a soldier or a civilian or a contractor or a family member – he sees the person first, and so treats people with the dignity and respect that we all deserve.”



In the face of a global pandemic, Walters’ “people-first” mentality did not falter.



“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Col. Walters ensured mission performance never faltered while keeping the health and safety of the team, and their families, at the forefront of his mind. He is mission first, but people always,” said Lt. Col. Detrice Mosby, the executive officer for the 402nd. “Even when we had to get creative, our team persevered, leaving no stone unturned, and we are a better organization because of it.”



The 402nd’s achievements over the last two years will leave a lasting impression on the brigade’s mission and the mission of U.S. Army Pacific.



“Col. Walters really set the conditions for the 402nd’s capabilities in supporting the warfighter west of the International Date Line,” said Will Hanlin who leads the brigade’s operations and training section.



“His vision for how the brigade can best support the initiatives of U.S. Army Pacific, commonly referred to as USARPAC, west of the IDL led to the growth of the 402nd’s force structure,” said Joe Schulz, deputy to the commander for the 402nd AFSB. “Col. Walters knew we needed the right people in the right positions in order to ensure the 402nd is postured for large-scale combat operations in support of USARPAC.”



As a result, the 402nd AFSB expanded their footprint to accommodate suitable workspaces for brigade personnel.



The expansion and success of the brigade, said Hanlin, was due in large part to the relationships Walters built.



“Not many people understood the mission of the 402nd prior to Col. Walters’ arrival, but because of his relationships and dedication to the 402nd’s mission, he made our brigade relevant. Everyone not only knows who the 402nd is, but what we do,” said Hanlin.



Walters’ priorities also included providing the best support possible to the Soldiers in Hawaii and Alaska.



“Col. Walters pushed the ball further than any past commander at the 402nd in regards to supporting unit readiness,” said 402nd support operations officer Ron Ellis. “The establishment of the Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites in Hawaii and Alaska were a huge win for the 402nd under Col. Walters’ leadership.”



The 402nd is a better place because of Walters’ leadership said 402nd Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley.



“Working alongside Col. Walters for the past 18 months has been an honor,” said Lepley. “Col. Walters, with his people-oriented, mission-first focus, certainly left the jersey in a better place.”



“The 402nd has been my dream command from the time it was established in Hawaii, it has been an honor to serve the Army in my hometown, where I first started my career as a Soldier,” said Walters. “I’m going to miss the people here the most. The 402nd’s culture has a hometown feel. Connecting with people has been the best part of the last two years.”



Walters leaves the 402nd to become the G4 for U.S. Army North. The 402nd AFSB’s new commander is Col. Erik C. Johnson. Johnson assumes command of the 402nd after overseeing 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s support operations.



“We are certainly sad to see Col. Walters go, but we know Col. Johnson will be an exceptional leader for this team,” said Mosby.