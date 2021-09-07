402nd Army Field Support Brigade's incoming commander, Col. Erik C. Johnson passes the brigade's colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley during the change of command ceremony on July 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6731071
|VIRIN:
|210709-D-DO523-660
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
402nd Army Field Support Brigade welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT