Preston Brust, vocalist with the band LoCash, performs during the USO Summer Tour, July 1, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The USO brings shows to hundreds of thousands of American service members around the world. This is the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 14:42
|Photo ID:
|6730952
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-GY993-055
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Summer Tour 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT