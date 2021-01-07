Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Summer Tour 2021 [Image 11 of 12]

    USO Summer Tour 2021

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Preston Brust, vocalist with the band LoCash, performs during the USO Summer Tour, July 1, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The USO brings shows to hundreds of thousands of American service members around the world. This is the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

