Chris Lucas (left), vocalist with the band LoCash, performs during the USO Summer Tour, July 1, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The USO brings shows to hundreds of thousands of American service members around the world. This is the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|07.01.2021
|07.13.2021 14:43
|6730918
|210701-F-GY993-057
|5724x3816
|13.67 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, USO Summer Tour 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
