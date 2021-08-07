Maj. Samuel Han, 4th Comptroller Squadron commander, sings the Air Force song during the 4th CPTS change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. Prior to taking command, Han was commander of the 8th CPTS, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, where he commanded 130 military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6730636
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-JN771-1040
|Resolution:
|3862x2759
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPTS, change of command, 4th Fighter Wing, 4th Comptroller Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Meritorious Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS
