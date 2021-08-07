Maj. Samuel Han, right, 4th Comptroller Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, during the 4th CPTS change of command at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:01 Photo ID: 6730635 VIRIN: 210708-F-JN771-1034 Resolution: 3354x2396 Size: 988.63 KB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th CPTS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.