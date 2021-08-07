Maj. Douglas Fletcher, right, 4th Comptroller Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, during the 4th CPTS change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. Fletcher provided financial management, accounting, and financial services to the 4th FW, 916th Air Refueling Wing, two Air National Guard bases, and other tenant units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:01 Photo ID: 6730634 VIRIN: 210708-F-JN771-1032 Resolution: 3167x2262 Size: 897.63 KB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th CPTS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.