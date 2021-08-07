Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th CPTS Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    4th CPTS Change of Command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Kurt Helphinstine, left, 4th Fighter Wing commander, presents Maj. Douglas Fletcher, 4th Comptroller Squadron commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 9, 2021. The Meritorious Service Medal was presented to Fletcher during his outgoing change of command ceremony, and may be awarded to any member of the United States Armed Forces who distinguishes themselves by either outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6730633
    VIRIN: 210708-F-JN771-1015
    Resolution: 3920x2800
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 4th CPTS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPTS, change of command, 4th Fighter Wing, 4th Comptroller Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Meritorious Service Medal

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

    4th Fighter Wing

    Meritorious Service Medal

    change of command

    CPTS

    4th Comptroller Squadron

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing
    Meritorious Service Medal
    change of command
    CPTS
    4th Comptroller Squadron

