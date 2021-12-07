3DSB Conducts Inventory

U.S. Army Soldiers with Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts inventory in support of Special Operations Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 12, 2021. The 3DSB is on a 9 month deployment in Kuwait, taking on the responsibility of logistical support roles in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

