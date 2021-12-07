U.S. Army Soldiers with Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts inventory in support of Special Operations Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 12, 2021. The 3DSB is on a 9 month deployment in Kuwait, taking on the responsibility of logistical support roles in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 13:04
|Photo ID:
|6730632
|VIRIN:
|210712-A-MI845-003
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1007.44 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3DSB Conducts Inventory [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
