    3DSB Conducts Inventory [Image 2 of 3]

    3DSB Conducts Inventory

    KUWAIT

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Crystal Howell (left), an unit supply specialist with Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, and Pfc. Tyrese White, an automated logistical specialist with the 526th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts inventory in support of Special Operations Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 12, 2021. The 3DSB is on a 9 month deployment in Kuwait, taking on the responsibility of logistical support roles in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6730631
    VIRIN: 210712-A-MI845-002
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 957.76 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3DSB Conducts Inventory [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

