3DSB Conducts Inventory

Sgt. Crystal Howell (left), an unit supply specialist with Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, and Pfc. Tyrese White, an automated logistical specialist with the 526th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts inventory in support of Special Operations Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 12, 2021. The 3DSB is on a 9 month deployment in Kuwait, taking on the responsibility of logistical support roles in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

