    3DSB Conducts Inventory [Image 1 of 3]

    3DSB Conducts Inventory

    KUWAIT

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Britney Adams, an unit supply specialist with Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, transports equipment of divestment to U.S. partner forces at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 12, 2021. The 3DSB is on a 9 month deployment in Kuwait, taking on the responsibility of logistical support roles in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    Camp Arifjan
    ROTM
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

