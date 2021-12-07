Staff Sgt. Britney Adams, an unit supply specialist with Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, transports equipment of divestment to U.S. partner forces at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 12, 2021. The 3DSB is on a 9 month deployment in Kuwait, taking on the responsibility of logistical support roles in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 13:04 Photo ID: 6730630 VIRIN: 210712-A-MI845-001 Resolution: 1201x1802 Size: 381.07 KB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3DSB Conducts Inventory [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.