Crowe takes command of 436th CS

Col. Phelemon Williams, left, 436th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 436th Communications Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Shawn Crowe, 436th CS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Crowe took command from Lt. Col. Peter Dell’Accio. The 436th CS plans, installs, operates and maintains $75 million in command, control, communications, computer and visual information systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

