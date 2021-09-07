Crowe takes command of 436th CS

Col. Phelemon Williams, left, 436th Mission Support Group commander, pins a decoration on Lt. Col. Peter Dell’Accio, outgoing 436th Communications Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dell’Accio relinquished command to Lt. Col. Shawn Crowe. The 436th CS plans, installs, operates and maintains $75 million in command, control, communications, computer and visual information systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

