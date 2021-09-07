Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crowe takes command of 436th CS [Image 2 of 3]

    Crowe takes command of 436th CS

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Phelemon Williams, left, 436th Mission Support Group commander, accepts the 436th Communications Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Peter Dell’Accio, outgoing 436th CS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dell’Accio relinquished command to Lt. Col. Shawn Crowe. The 436th CS plans, installs, operates and maintains $75 million in command, control, communications, computer and visual information systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

