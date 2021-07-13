Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Commissary launches new Click2Go curbside service option [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Drum Commissary launches new Click2Go curbside service option

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum Commissary officially launched its new Click2Go curbside service option with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13.The service allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at a scheduled time and date of their choosing, without having to leave their vehicles. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6730389
    VIRIN: 210713-A-XX986-002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, Fort Drum Commissary launches new Click2Go curbside service option [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum Commissary launches new Click2Go curbside service option

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Click2Go
    Fort Drum Commissary

