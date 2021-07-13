The Fort Drum Commissary officially launched its new Click2Go curbside service option with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13.The service allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at a scheduled time and date of their choosing, without having to leave their vehicles. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6730390
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-XX986-003
|Resolution:
|4364x3712
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Commissary launches new Click2Go curbside service option [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Commissary launches new Click2Go curbside service option
LEAVE A COMMENT