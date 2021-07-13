Fort Drum Commissary launches new Click2Go curbside service option

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Commissary officially launched its new Click2Go curbside service option...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Commissary officially launched its new Click2Go curbside service option with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13.The service allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at a scheduled time and date of their choosing, without having to leave their vehicles. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 13, 2021) -- The Fort Drum Commissary officially launched its new Click2Go curbside service option with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13.



The service allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at a scheduled time and date of their choosing, without having to leave their vehicles. Patricia Mushtare, store director, said that three shoppers have already submitted pickup orders for today since the online ordering system went active.



“This is the way a lot of people are shopping now,” she said. “It’s all done online, and it is simple to use. You place the order and we bring it right out to your car.”



Orders can be made 24 hours a day, up to six days in advance of the desired pickup date. A minimum of six hours is required from the time of order to the time of curbside pickup during regular business hours.



Grocery orders are paid online, and there is currently no service fee for using Click2Go. Customers should have their DoD identification card and confirmation email with them upon picking up their order.



Mushtare invited the garrison commander and senior enlisted adviser, Col. Jeffery Lucas and Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Munoz, to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and thank them for their support.



“Col. Lucas has been very supportive of the commissary, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “He was always checking in with us to make sure we were OK,” she said. “I couldn’t think of a better person to help us start this new adventure we are going on today.”



Lucas said that the new Click2Go service will demonstrate how the Fort Drum Commissary staff continuously goes above and beyond to support the community.



“You are our Commissary, and the 60,000 people who rely on Fort Drum for support, you are there for them every day,” Lucas said. “During the pandemic, you were here every single day. You came to work, and we never had to close this facility. You were taking care of each other, taking care of us, and I can’t thank you enough.”



To learn more about the Click2Go service, visit www.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go. Click2Go is also accessible through the Digital Garrison app, which can be downloaded from the iTunes and Google Play stores.



After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mushtare and Lucas walked around the commissary and removed the “No Early Bird hours” signs that have been in place during the pandemic.



With these restrictions removed, the Early Bird hours have resumed, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday for all valid ID cardholders. Normal hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.