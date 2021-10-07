210710-N-MT581-1245



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Christopher Shaffer, left, from San Antonio, and Master-At-Arms 1st Class Paul Smith, right, from Atlanta, both assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), demonstrate a defensive maneuver as part of security force training, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 21:41 Photo ID: 6729880 VIRIN: 210710-N-MT581-1245 Resolution: 3041x1755 Size: 485.13 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Securtiy Force Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.