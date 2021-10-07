Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Securtiy Force Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Securtiy Force Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210710-N-MT581-1245

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Christopher Shaffer, left, from San Antonio, and Master-At-Arms 1st Class Paul Smith, right, from Atlanta, both assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), demonstrate a defensive maneuver as part of security force training, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 21:41
    Photo ID: 6729880
    VIRIN: 210710-N-MT581-1245
    Resolution: 3041x1755
    Size: 485.13 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Win Everyday
    B Great

