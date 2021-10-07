210710-N-MT581-1244



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Paul Smith, right, from Atlanta, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), demonstrates a defensive maneuver as part of security force training, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 21:41 Photo ID: 6729877 VIRIN: 210710-N-MT581-1244 Resolution: 2751x1768 Size: 394.57 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Security Force Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.