Securtiy Force Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Josh Moore, left, from Baltimore, and Seaman Shumarcus Henderson, from Gulfport, Miss., both assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in security force training, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

