Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar

SSgt Jacob Brown, a 36th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather systems technician, routes cable through a ceiling during the implementation of a portable doppler radar system at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2021. The portable doppler radar is being used as a temporary replacement while the permanent radar gets repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Heal)

